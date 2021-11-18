STG Takes Stake in Italian Cigar Manufacturer

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has acquired a majority stake in Moderno Opificio del Sigaro Italiano (MOSI), a cigar company with approximately 40 employees and production facilities in Orsago, Italy.

MOSI was founded in 2013 by Cesare Pietrella. The company produces high-quality traditional Italian machine-rolled cigars with a blend of Italian and American Kentucky tobaccos grown on plantations in Northern Italy and in the United States. With a small exclusive offering under the brand Ambasciator Italico, MOSI has gained a market share of approximately 9 percent in Italy for traditional machine-rolled cigars.

“We are excited about this acquisition,” said Jurjan Klep, senior vice president of the Europe branded division in STG, in a statement. “With a majority stake in MOSI, we are acquiring modern cigar-making craftsmanship and a premium brand that will increase our offering to our consumers and the opportunity to take further market share in an important market. This is our fifth acquisition since 2016, and I look forward to further cementing our proven track record of creating value from acquisitions of brands and businesses.”

“Together with Scandinavian Tobacco Group, MOSI and Ambasciator Italico are well positioned for growth, and the acquisition will invigorate the Italian cigar market and benefit Italian cigars smokers, customers and tobacco farmers,” said Cesare Pietrella, founder and president of MOSI.

In related news, STG has restructured its Canadian division, integrating it into its U.S. operations, according to a report by Halfwheel.



Gene Richter, vice president of sales for STG North America, will oversee the Canadian sales team as well as General Cigar Co., Forged Cigar Co. and STG Lane. Cole Patton, with a new role as national sales manager for North American mass market strategic accounts, will oversee the U.S. and Canadian mass-market businesses. Mike Restivo, national sales manager of regional accounts for STG Lane, and Jennifer Goodwin, national sales manager for south/west STG Lane, will report to Patton. Marc Rheaume, vice president of sales for STG Canada, left the company.



“We brought these two business units together to deliver untapped growth opportunities,” said Regis Broersma, president and senior vice president of STG’s North America branded and rest of the world division. “Under the new structure, we will work together to capture increased market share while demonstrating an ongoing commitment to building both our Canadian and U.S. businesses.”