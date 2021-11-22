Aiming Higher

Shasha Tobacco, a Zimbabwean leaf merchant, does not foresee the government-backed financing localization plan crowding out contractors.

The company’s finance and administration executive, Augusta Ajento, expected the loan facility not only to create employment but also to facilitate capacitation of the downstream. The packaging, fertilizer manufacturing, banking and insurance industries will benefit from more funding into tobacco cultivation, he said. The interest burden to be borne by farmers, he added, is likely to decline because a portion of funds that ordinarily would have been obtained offshore by contractors will now be available locally at lower cost.

“I don’t see any threat to contract farming because what it does is maybe improve efficiency and reduce overpricing. It improves efficiency on the part of [the] contractor because they will now be competing with the open market because at the moment, farmers have got no option; they have to go [with] the contractor, and they are contracted at the contractors’ terms. Such arrangements leave farmers with no alternative of sourcing financing, but [the contractors] are now given an opportunity and option to source their needs from various suppliers to improve on their returns,” he said.

Shasha contracts 4,800 growers yearly, and Ajento was optimistic it will retain them, citing the company’s investment in building relationships.

“The farmer will ask, ‘Was I getting a fair deal from the contractor or a raw deal?’ If it was a raw deal, the farmer will leave you. If the inputs were overpriced, they will also leave you, but if you were professional in your approach, they will stay put,” he said.

On the future of contract tobacco farming, Ajento called for increased technical support to farmers so that they can produce more per hectare as well as improve leaf quality. This, he said, can be achieved through regular training.

“We give agronomist services to our farmers. We just don’t give inputs; we employ what we call leaf techs and agronomists who move around teaching farmers best practices in tobacco farming,” Ajento said of Shasha.