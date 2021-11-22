Brazilian Institute Recognized for Fighting Child Labor

Brazil’s Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights has recognized the Instituto Crescer Legal (ICL)—the “Growing up Right Institute”—with its Brazil Child-Friendly Award for its efforts to combat child labor in rural areas.

ICL CEO Iro Schunke accepted the award during a ceremony on Nov. 19 in Brasilia. “We are very happy, and it encourages us to spare no effort in creating opportunities for young people to continue expanding their horizons”, he said in a statement.

Created in 2015, the ICL is an initiative of the interstate tobacco industry union, SindiTabaco, and its associate companies. In addition to promoting education, the institute facilitates apprenticeships and offers entrepreneurship courses.

Previously, the ICL was recognized by the Innovare Institute, which represents prestigious associations in the legal profession.

The Brazil Child-Friendly Award recognizes best practices in the promotion of children’s rights.

Tobacco Reporter profiled the Growing Up Right Institute in its April 2021 issue.