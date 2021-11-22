Late to the Game: Harm Reduction in the Middle East

The Middle East lags behind other regions in limiting the risk of tobacco consumption.



By Stefanie Rossel

At the end of August, Chinese vape brand RELX officially launched in Saudi Arabia. After the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait, the kingdom became the third country in the Gulf region where RELX International’s products are now available. The move also signaled the manufacturer’s intention to expand into the rest of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) this year. “The MENA region is one of our category’s fastest growing markets, growing at a rate just short of 10 percent until 2024,” Fouad Barakat, general manager at RELX International for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commented on the launch. “Saudi Arabia is one of the region’s largest and most prosperous markets, hence the need for any brand to launch there if it wants to thrive and grow bigger.”

One of the reasons for expansion was the kingdom’s announcement of new regulations, similar to those set across Europe, following the standard setup for e-cigarette and heated-tobacco product (HTP) packaging and labeling, which was introduced in September 2020. With these plans, the country would be a forerunner in the region—few Middle Eastern countries have no regulation for cigarette alternatives in place. In fact, prohibition is the most common attitude in the Middle East when it comes to tobacco harm reduction (THR).

Often, the legal status of reduced-risk products (RRPs) is unclear: According to a list published by Vaping360 in October, vapor products are legal to use but illegal to sell in Egypt, which is alleged to be on the verge of regulating vaping production, Lebanon and Turkey, where the import of e-cigarettes is also banned. In Iran, Kuwait and Oman, e-cigarettes are merely believed to be legal to use but illegal to sell. Marija Obradovic, head legal analyst at ECigIntelligence, claims that vape products have remained forbidden in Oman since 2015 and in Qatar since 2012, whereas Bahrain and Kuwait legalized them in 2016 followed by Jordan and the UAE in 2019. Vaping products are legal in Israel but banned in Syria.

Similar disparities prevail with other RRPs. According to the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR), snus is allowed in Egypt, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the UAE whereas HTPs are legal only in Israel, Syria and Turkey but are not marketed in Syria and Turkey. Instead, they are on sale in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE where laws for these products don’t exist yet.

Against this background, it is unsurprising that the adoption of alternatives to conventional cigarettes in the Middle East has lagged behind other regions. According to Euromonitor International, a mere 1.8 percent of smokers in the region had switched to RRPs in 2020, up from 1.4 percent in 2017. Adoption was even lower than in Asia-Pacific nations (4 percent) and Latin America (2.3 percent).

Smoking rates in the Middle East, however, remain among the highest globally. Jordan, for example, now has the world’s largest share of smokers in its population. With 66 percent of Jordanian men and more than 17 percent of women smoking, the country seems to even have surpassed Indonesia, a government study carried out in 2019 in collaboration with the World Health Organization found.