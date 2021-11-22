PMI’s Di Giovanni Wins Communication Award

Philip Morris International’s vice president for market activation and support, Tommaso Di Giovanni, won the Gold Globee Award for “Communications Individual of the Year” at the 11th Annual 2021 Communications Excellence Awards. As the only gold award winner in the category this year, Di Giovanni was recognized for “Scaling communications encouraging honest dialogue and change in 100+ countries.”

“I am delighted to achieve this distinction, which reflects above all the hard and very collaborative work of our team and all our colleagues around the world, who daily share information and engage in dialogue,” said Di Giovanni in a statement.

“We can now replace cigarettes with better alternatives, and in some countries, this can be done in a matter of a decade or more. But, like any transformative vision, change needs to be explained and we have to face skepticism and misinformation,” Di Giovanni continued. “It is our collective responsibility to ensure people know the facts, understand who we are and what we stand for.”

PMI’s Internal Communications team also received a Gold Globee Award for “Communications or PR Campaign of the Year,” with the judges recognizing the company’s “enhanced engagement by rewiring internal comms during pandemic-era business transformation.” PMI created interactive content through varied internal communication platforms, including videos, roundtables, and podcast channels, to ensure continued connection with the worldwide workforce during remote working conditions.

“Philip Morris International aligned its internal communication strategy to its people-first culture to design influential communication programs during Covid-19,” said Bessie Kokalis Pescio, vice president of global internal communication, who won a Gold Globee Award as “Internal Communications Professional of the Year.”

The Globee Awards comprise 11 awards programs created to honor and recognize the accomplishments and contributions of companies, business executives, and professionals worldwide.