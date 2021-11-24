Essentra Filters Appoints New General Manager Dubai

Essentra Filters has appointed Jake Aimson as general manager, Dubai, based out of Essentra’s Dubai, UAE manufacturing facility. Aimson has been with Essentra since 2003 and was most recently the commercial excellence director for Essentra Filters.

Aimson will be responsible for operational ownership of the Dubai site. This role will provide strategic operations excellence leadership in safety, compliance, customer service, operations and continuous improvement, as well as overall accountability for achieving strategic business targets in line with the regional and divisional strategic plan. Aimson’s overall priority is to rebuild the Dubai business and create a strong foundation for growth.

“Optimization of our current business is well underway, and we are quickly progressing by investing in both capability and people to be ready for future growth,” said Aimson.

“We are already involved in building new partnerships with customers who wish to co-create greater, sustainable value in their markets – with Essentra as the preferred solutions provider to the tobacco industry in MEA.”