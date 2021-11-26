Study: People Bullied and Fired For Vaping

“It is quite shocking to learn people have actually lost their jobs due to vaping,” said James Dunworth, chairman of E-Cigarette Direct.” It is also concerning many people have experienced bullying and discrimination.

“Vaping in the workplace is a little-explored area so we devised our study to help understand the challenges faced by vapers in the working world, and gather data to help employers make informed decisions to aid staff retention, health and morale.

“We spend at least a third of our waking lives at work and our working environment has a huge influence on our health and happiness—so these issues are hugely significant for people who wish to vape while at work.”

In contrast to smoking, people in the U.K. are legally allowed to vape inside. E-Cigarette Direct says there is no evidence passive vapor causes harm to bystanders and says the U.K government actively encourages employers to provide a smoke-free area for vapers.

However, E-Cigarette Direct’s research found 75 percent of vapers are allowed to vape at work only in dedicated smoking areas.

The company says this is in direct contravention of Public Health England guidance (now U.K Health Security Agency), which states, “…vapers should not be required to use the same space as smokers, as this could undermine their ability to quit smoking and stay smokefree, particularly among those most heavily addicted.”