China Places ENDS Under Tobacco Monopoly

China’s State Council on Nov. 26 amended the country’s tobacco monopoly law to include vapor products, reports The Global Times. According to the amendment, new types of tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, will be managed like combustible cigarettes.

To date, the vapor business in China has operated in a legal grey area.

China’s vapor business was valued at CNY8.38 billion ($1.31 billion) in 2020, according to the data from iimedia. China’s e-cigarette market experienced a compound annual growth rate of 72.5 percent between 2013 and 2020, the report said.

Upon news of the amendment, shares in RELX Technology, one of China’s largest vapor companies, slumped by more than 15 percent to $4.55 on the U.S. stock markets in premarket trading.

While government regulation may hurt some e-cigarette businesses in the short term, some expect greater regulatory clarity to benefit the industry in the long run.

RELX said that it “firmly supports” amendment of the law and will actively implement regulation requirements later, according to media reports.

China’s tobacco industry is controlled entirely by a government monopoly, and strict controls determine which companies and retailers can produce and sell cigarettes.

The government outlawed the sale of e-cigarettes to minors in 2018 and banned online sales the following year, while Chinese state media have warned of the health and safety risks of using the products.