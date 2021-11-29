Russia to Crack Down on Counterfeit Goods

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved new measures to prevent the illicit trafficking of counterfeit goods, which will be effective until 2025, reports Lexology.

The new anti-counterfeiting strategy will include legislation aimed at raising penalties for the manufacture, storage, transport and sale of counterfeit and fake goods, including alcohol and tobacco. Rules are being drafted that require mandatory certification for nicotine-containing products.

Lawmakers are also developing a new mechanism to hold property owners accountable for goods being sold in the commercial spaces they manage.

Meanwhile, the Russian government is amending procedural and criminal codes governing the storage and destruction of seized counterfeit goods. It will also address what is to be done with the equipment used to produce the fake goods and transport them.

Additionally, the government may develop a database of unlawful manufacturers, importers, suppliers and sellers.

There is also talk of developing a labeling-and-tracking system. Beginning this year, random inspections of accredited businesses may take place in order to confirm that they are complying with requirements directed at preventing the sale of counterfeit goods.