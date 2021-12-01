A Common Language

MedDRA helps evaluators describe the health effects of tobacco products in consistent terms.

By Samina Qureshi

From the time the U.S. Congress passed the landmark Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act (FSPTCA) granting the Food and Drug Administration authority over select tobacco products in 2009, the tobacco industry has had to expend vast financial and human resources in efforts to effectively comply.

The FSPTCA in an unprecedented way allows the FDA to implement standards for tobacco products to protect public health. In addition, various statutory pathway applications for new tobacco products must fulfill requirements to record health effects. The applications must have full reports of all investigations to address the health risks of the product. There must also be an established system for maintaining records of health effects. The requirements around recording health effects have to be continued in post-market use of the relevant products.

These requirements have a framework that somewhat resembles FDA requirements for other regulated product industries, such as pharmaceuticals and devices. Although the adverse event recording, reporting and signal detection requirements are much more stringent in these products, the main objective is similar.

The FDA’s usual “safe and effective” standard for evaluating medical products does not apply in the same way to tobacco products. Tobacco products are evaluated based on a public health standard that considers the risks and benefits of the tobacco product to the population as a whole. This “whole” includes users and nonusers. For developing future regulations, the law requires the FDA to apply a public health approach with a focus on the population overall, not just the individual user.

It would be pragmatic to utilize the same standardized international medical terminology that is already being used globally for medicinal products for regulatory communication and evaluation of data pertaining to tobacco products as well.