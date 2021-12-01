Down to the Wire

Uncertainty lingers about the future for vaping as the FDA decides the fate of the remaining marketing applications.

By Stefanie Rossel

Two months after the Sept. 9, 2021, deadline for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to determine the fate of millions of premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs), uncertainty continues to prevail, and the fate of e-liquids with flavors other than tobacco remains unclear. The agency’s approach to e-cigarette regulation to date, alternatingly labeled a “fiasco” or “bureaucratic chaos” by critics, suggests that the U.S. may be heading toward a de facto ban of all nontobacco flavors.

The 2009 Tobacco Control Act (TCA) gave the FDA authority to regulate cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, cigarette tobacco and roll-your-own tobacco. The “deeming rule” of Aug. 8, 2016, extended the agency’s authority to electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS), cigars, pipe tobacco, nicotine gels and hookah tobacco. As a result, deemed products are now subject to all TCA rules, including the requirement that any new tobacco product must receive premarket authorization from the FDA to be legally marketed.

Following litigation by anti-tobacco groups, a court set the deadline for manufacturers to submit their applications by Sept. 9, 2020, and gave the agency one year to decide on them. The time frame presented a daunting challenge to the chronically understaffed agency. The FDA received more than 6.5 million marketing applications for newly deemed tobacco products alone. At press time, the agency had acted on more than 98 percent of these applications. Its actions included refuse-to-accept letters to more than 200,000 applications, a refuse to file order for approximately 4.5 million products submitted by a single company and marketing denial orders (MDOs) for more than 1 million nontobacco-flavored ENDS. Only three new tobacco products received marketing granted orders. The FDA still needs to rule on applications covering about 80,000 products, including those submitted by market leaders such as Juul and NJOY.