Great Expectations

Brexit has given the United Kingdom freedom to expand its progressive tobacco harm reduction approach.

By Stefanie Rossel

Ever since the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) recognized the case for tobacco harm reduction (THR) in a 2007 report and Public Health England concluded that e-cigarettes were at least 95 percent less harmful than combustible cigarettes in 2015, the United Kingdom has been a forerunner in including reduced-risk products in its tobacco control strategy. The country’s 2017 Tobacco Control Plan (TCP), published by the department of health, stresses the importance of innovation and less harmful alternatives. Most anti-smoking and public health organizations as well as medical institutions in the U.K. support vape products as a reduced-risk alternative to cigarettes.

Data prove that the country is heading in the right direction: Smoking prevalence is at a record low level, down from around 20 percent in 2011 to between 13.8 percent and 16 percent now, depending on the survey, according to the U.K. government. This equates to 6 million to 7 million smokers. On the other hand, the number of vapers has steadily increased, from 700,000 in 2012 to 3.6 million users in 2021, The Guardian writes. In 2020, the newspaper says, e-cigarettes were the most popular smoking cessation aid.

Despite this obvious success story, the U.K. still has a long way to go to meet its goal of becoming smoke-free by 2030, which, according to the World Health Organization definition, means that less than 5 percent of the population smokes. Brexit has provided the country with the opportunity to shape comprehensive, proactive and progressive THR policy—the U.K. will no longer have to comply with the European Union’s Tobacco Products Directive (TPD), which, critics claim, contains several provisions hindering tobacco harm reduction.

Following its departure from the common market, the U.K. has been reviewing its Tobacco and Related Products Regulations, which represent the transposition of the 2014 TPD, the 2003 Tobacco Advertising Directive and the 2011 Tobacco Excise Directive rules into the U.K.’s national law. The review, required to take place five years after implementation, coincides with the four-year interval stipulated for review of the TCP, a new version of which is scheduled for introduction by the end of this year.