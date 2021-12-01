Study: Knowledge of E-Cigs is Key to EU Parliament Support

Members of the European Parliament are much more likely to recognize the reduced risk of e-cigarettes and other novel nicotine products if they have some knowledge of the subject, new research reveals.

A survey conducted by ECigIntelligence and TobaccoIntelligence found that 70 percent of MEPs with some knowledge of e-cigarettes considered them less harmful than smoking, against just 41 percent of MEPs with no knowledge of the topic.

“When it comes to politicians’ perceptions of new nicotine products, accurate information appears to make all the difference,” said Tim Phillips, managing director of ECigIntelligence and TobaccoIntelligence, in a statement. “The MEPs with knowledge of these products generally realize that they carry less risk than smoking—but those lacking knowledge often don’t understand that. The implications for policy across Europe are clear.”