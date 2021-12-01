The Stubborn Squad

In trying to engineer consumer choices, COP9 delegates persist in their Luddite approach.

By George Gay

A lot of silly comparisons have been drawn between the October/November Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the Framework Convention on Climate Control and the November Conference of the Parties (COP9) to the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC). One even had it that the two were of equal importance. No. The first concerned an existential crisis for humanity. The second seemingly dallied with dissonance theory as it examined how a single organization could, at one and the same time, try to stop people smoking while strengthening the supply chains that get cigarettes into their hands. In my view, the difference in importance between the two was such that, given COP26 ended with few firm significant commitments, and, consequently, the earth is set to become uninhabitable by humans, the battle of words waged over COP9 amounted to little more than the proverbial fight between two bald men over a comb.

But others clearly thought differently, so the pressure on the Parties to the FCTC was intense ahead of and during this year’s COP, or as intense as it could have been given the secretive nature of the event. Perhaps the intensity was ramped up because the tobacco harm reduction (THR) deniers at the FCTC, like the climate change deniers, were starting to feel the heat; were starting to show signs that they were coming to realize they had lost or were losing the argument; and because those who support a THR strategy were glimpsing light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps, too, it was because the Covid-19 pandemic had made people more familiar and comfortable with internet meetings and performances, which enabled THR advocates and consumers to broadcast their side of the argument throughout COP9, while the quit-or-die protagonists and THR deniers at the FCTC, as has become usual, were hunkered down, almost incommunicado—shut off from the infectious ideas and opinions of others, including those whose lives they were attempting to manipulate and control.