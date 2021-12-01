Transformers Versus Abolitionists

The Abolitionists

The abolitionists have a very different endgame in mind. Their implicit and increasingly explicit goal is to eradicate nicotine use and achieve a “nicotine-free society.” Once it is clear that this is the goal, the dogged opposition to transformation becomes straightforward to explain. Reduced-risk products like snus, vapes, pouches or heated-tobacco products are seen as little more than a lifeline for tobacco companies that would otherwise face imminent obliteration. They are not life-saving alternatives to cigarettes but a cynical nicotine maintenance strategy of Big Tobacco.

There are two problems with the abolitionists.

The first is that there is no evidence that the demand for nicotine is in decline. With at least a 6,000-year history and currently over a billion users, nicotine use remains a very large-scale and deep-rooted phenomenon. There is even less reason to expect declines in demand for nicotine in the future, and we may see the opposite. The main reason smokers give for quitting smoking is that they are experiencing or anticipating harmful health effects. Remove nearly all the harms associated with smoking, and the main reason for quitting nicotine since 1960 has been mostly eliminated. But this is problematic for the abolitionists: To justify the end of nicotine, nicotine use must be harmful. For abolitionists, the problem with much safer nicotine products is that they destroy the rationale for intervention. That is why there is not much interest in coffee and caffeine control. Unsurprisingly, therefore, we see abolitionists pushing contrived science to show these products really are harmful. They have had some success: The European and American public increasingly believes, incorrectly, that smoke-free products are equally or more dangerous than cigarettes, even though they obviously are not.

The second problem with the abolitionist position is that the priority given to eliminating nicotine will mean more harm—more cancer and heart disease. This is because a different guiding priority leads, by design, to different trade-offs. If the goal is ending nicotine use, the abolitionist is more likely to be indifferent to whether someone is vaping or smoking. But those behaviors have very different impacts on health. A thought experiment illustrates the trade-off problem: Hypothetically, would you prefer 20 percent smoking or 10 percent smoking and 30 percent vaping? The second case means twice the nicotine use but half the smoking and much less harm. So while they may see the abolition of nicotine as a pure and uncluttered outcome, it will involve a lot more death and disease in the interim and probably indefinitely. Consider the EU ban on snus, which came into effect in 1991. For the abolitionists, this looks like an incremental step toward their nicotine-free society. To the transformers, it seems like a lost opportunity that puts dogma before health. In the intervening 30 years, how many smokers have been denied the option to almost eliminate their risk while the European Union continues to suffer about 700,000 smoking-related deaths annually? The ban on snus is not a step forward in the march toward a nicotine-free society but a step backward in the imperative to transform the European nicotine market.