U.S. Civil Money Penalties Adjusted for Inflation

The Department of Health and Human Services has updated its regulations to reflect the required annual inflation-related increases to civil money penalties (CMPs), as per the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015.

The adjusted CMP amounts apply to penalties assessed on or after Nov. 15, 2021, if the violation occurred on or after Nov. 2, 2015.

This adjustment occurs every year as described by the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015.

To see the updated amounts, please visit the CTP Compliance & Enforcement webpage.