KT&G Strengthens Grip on Korean ENDS Market

KT&G’s share of the South Korean market for electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) rose to a record 40.7 percent by the end of September, reports The Pulse News.

The company’s performance is driven by the success of new tobacco sticks, such as Fiit and Miix, which are compatible with its heat-not-burn cigarette brand Lil.

Cumulative sales of Lil devices surpassed 4 million units this year, compared with 3.22 million in 2020.

The company’s key growth driver has been Lil Hybrid 2.0, which combines KT&G`s proprietary technology using cartridge and stick.

KT&G is also strengthening the lineup of dedicated sticks for its devices. The lineup of Fiit and Miix sticks almost doubled from 11 types in 2019 to 20 today.

The Lil brand has been well received internationally, as well. In a global partnership with Philip Morris International, the KT&G product is now sold in 10 countries, including Russia, Ukraine and Japan.