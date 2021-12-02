New Voopoo Kit Celebrates Knights

Voopoo has announced the international launch of the Drag S/X PnP-X Kit. The product features a comprehensive technical upgrade on the basis of Drag S/X and pays tribute to medieval knights.

Drag S/X PnP-X Kit is available in five colors—Shield Gold, Knight Red, Knight Chestnut, Dragon Knight, Eagle Black and Knight Gray.

The metal materials and knob-filling function on the top of the device have been upgraded, and the 510 drip tip can be replaced at any time. It is anti-leakage, more convenient and more flexible, according to Voopoo.

The knight series products also come with an “infinite airflow system” that supports the adjustment of any airway. It is equipped with a powerful GENE.TT chip, and adjustable power ranging from 5-60/80w. The product can be started in 0.001 second.