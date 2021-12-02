Smoking Down in New Zealand

Fewer New Zealanders smoke cigarettes than last year, reports The New Zealand Herald, citing the results of a survey performed by the Ministry of Health.

Based on data collected between September 2020 and August 2021, the study revealed a larger than usual decrease in daily smoking. In 2020-2021, 10.9 percent of those who took part in the survey were current smokers compared to the 13.7 percent in the study taken across 2019-2020.

However, smoking among Māori and Pacific adults remained high: 22.3 percent of Māori and 16.4 percent of Pacific adults were daily smokers.

“The hard work of the government and those in the smokefree sector is paying dividends,” said Action for Smokefree director Deborah Hart. “But we must prioritize those who need support to quit smoking – Māori, Pacific and those in low socio-economic status.”

Associate Professor Collin Tukuitonga was disappointed by the high smoking rates among the Pacific community.

“It is disappointing that Pacific rates remain high. We can see from the [Covid-19] vaccine rollout what can be achieved when communities are engaged.

“That is what we need to ensure Pacific people get to the Smokefree 2025 goal.”