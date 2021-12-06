Monisha Abraham to Lead Ceylon Tobacco Co.

Ceylon Tobacco Co. (CTC) has appointed Monisha Abraham as managing director and CEO, the company announced on its website.

Prior to joining CTC, Abraham served as the managing director of Ibecor, an operating company fully owned by Heineken International. Abraham takes over from Nedal Salem who served as CTC’s managing director and CEO since May 2019.

During a career spanning over 16 years with Heineken, she has held senior management roles across five countries. Abraham joined Heineken Dubai in 2005, as trade marketing manager and in less than two years, was appointed marketing manager for the Gulf region. In 2009, she moved to the Netherlands as the regional marketing director for the Africa-Middle East region and later served as the managing director for Almaza in Lebanon from 2014 to 2017. She then moved to Heineken Hanoi as its managing director from 2017 to 2019, leading the northern area of Vietnam.

In 2019, Abraham moved to Brussels, Belgium where she took over as managing director of Ibecor, a Heineken-owned company specializing in inbound logistics and transportation for Africa and Middle East.

Possessing more than 25 years of experience in marketing and general management roles across the fast-moving consumer goods sector, Abraham has built a reputation as a leader who drives robust business strategies while developing people and fostering high performing teams. She has built networks to facilitate collaboration across organizations as well as externally to drive business priorities, delivering sustainable growth in volumes and profits.