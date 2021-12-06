ReCreation Marketing Becomes Turning Point Brands Canada

ReCreation Marketing will be known and operate as Turning Point Brands Canada effective Dec. 6, 2021.

The name change follows a transaction that resulted in Turning Point Brands increasing its equity stake in ReCreation Marketing to a majority position. The transaction was completed on July 30, 2021.

“ReCreation Marketing changing its name to Turning Point Brands Canada reflects our commitment to our shared values with TPB and to expanding the exposure and reach of iconic core brands, such as Zig-Zag, in Canada,” said Mikail Fancy, chief operating officer of Turning Point Brands Canada, in a statement. “TPB Canada is laser-focused on creating value directly with, and for, our partners by offering a portfolio of recognized, differentiated, consumer-relevant brands and products.”

Turning Point Brands Canada continues to focus its resources on being a leader in the cannabis accessory category in Canada by fostering long-term, growth-oriented partnerships with manufacturers and retailers.

“The rebrand of ReCreation Marketing to TPB Canada is a testament to our confidence in the ReCreation management team and is a natural extension of our infrastructure and portfolio development that puts consumers and their evolving needs at the center of our strategy,” added Larry Wexler, CEO of Turning Point Brands. “This change further demonstrates our commitment to positioning TPB as a leader in branded consumer products.”