Menthol ban: FDA to Issue Proposed Standards by April

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is on track to issue proposed product standards that could ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and ban all characterizing flavors in cigars by April 2022, reports CSP, citing FDA Center for Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller.

Speaking on a webinar held on Dec. 2 by the National Association of Tobacco Outlets, Zeller said the effort is based on the clear scientific evidence related to the addictiveness and harm of menthol products.

“Were these proposed product standards to be finalized and to go into effect, this will help to significantly reduce initiation by kids, increase smoking cessation among current smokers and, very importantly, address some profound health disparities when it comes to the use of these types of products by communities of color, low-income populations and the LGBTQ+ population,” he said.

After the FDA publishes the proposed new rules, there would be a review and public comment period, meaning the bans wouldn’t take effect for between one to two years, if ever.