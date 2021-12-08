VPR Brands Settles Airflow Patent Case

HQDTECH USA and Nepa 2 Wholesale have agreed to pay more than $275,000 to VPR Brands to settle an intellectual property dispute. VPR will now license the IP to Nepa.

VPR Brand’s U.S. patent No. 8205,622 dates to 2009 and includes independent claims covering electronic cigarette products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone.

The sensor turns the battery on and off and covers most auto-draw, buttonless e-cigarettes, cigalikes, pod devices and vaporizers using an airflow sensor rather than a button.

“I want to thank our legal team at SRIPLAW for their hard work and diligence in settling this matter. They have been preparing to go to court and litigate on our behalf for the better of two years now, and preparation is key in negotiating and settling any dispute,” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands, in a statement.

“Ultimately, it is a win-win for all parties when a dispute can be settled ahead of trial, but you must be prepared to take it all the way, and the litigation team at SRIPLAW is ready, willing and able to go the distance if needed, and that is what counts when protecting intellectual property.”

The case was filed on May 3, 2021, in the Florida Southern District Court.