New Zealand to Phase in Cigarette Sales Ban

New Zealand unveiled a plan on Dec. 8 to phase out smoking by gradually raising the smoking age until it covers the entire population. The proposed legislation is expected to become law next year and health activists are hoping it will inspire other countries to follow suit.

Starting in 2023, anyone under age 15 would be barred for life from buying cigarettes under the new rules. This would mean, for example, that in 2050, people under the age of 42 would not be able to buy tobacco products.

“We want to make sure young people never start smoking, so we will make it an offense to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth,” Ayesha Verrall, the country’s associate health minister, said in Parliament on Thursday. “People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco.”

The legislation was among several proposals announced on Thursday that aim to reduce smoking levels in New Zealand across all ethnic groups, below 5 percent by 2025. Currently the rate is just under 10 percent. Since announcing this target in 2011, New Zealand has steadily raised the price of cigarettes to among the highest in the world. A pack in New Zealand costs about NZD30 ($20.35), second only to Australia.