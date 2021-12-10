Dessi Temperley Joins PMI Board of Directors

Philip Morris International has appointed Dessislava Temperley to its board of directors.

Temperley is a former global public company chief financial officer with more than 25 years of experience across a variety of sectors, working for several blue-chip multinationals. According to PMI, she has a proven track record of delivering strategic change with strong operational leadership resulting in superior financial results, most recently as group CFO and executive board member of Beiersdorf.

Prior to this, she held several senior positions at Nestlé. She is also a nonexecutive member of the board of directors for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Corbion and Cimpress.

“We are pleased to have Dessi Temperley join the Philip Morris International board of directors,” said PMI Executive Chairman André Calantzopoulos in a statement. “She brings extensive experience with financial planning and strategy, M&A and reporting to drive our business performance, and help navigate the increasing pace and scale of PMI’s continued evolution toward delivering a smoke-free future and beyond.”