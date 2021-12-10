Essentra Filters launches ECO Flute Filter

Essentra Filters has launched ECO Flute Filter following the recent launch of ECO Active Filter. ECO Flute was developed as a sustainable, non-plastic alternative to Essentra’s Combined Performance Superior (CPS) filters and is the latest product in Essentra’s proprietary ECO range sustainable filters.

“With this latest launch of our ECO Flute Filter, we are excited to be able to offer our business partners more sustainable options to our existing range of products,” said Essentra Filters Global Marketing Manager Seng Keong Low.

The Flute definition is comparable to existing CPS filters, providing the visual impact unique to this range. The design is customizable for length, circumference, pressure drop, flute length, and can be combined with other filter segments to suit customer requirements.

More information about Essentra Filters’ ECO range of products is available at the company’s website.