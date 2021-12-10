KT&G Earns ISO 50001 Certification

KT&G has earned ISO 50001 certification from for five of its factories in South Korea.

Established by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 50001 covers energy management system standards. KT&G was recognized for establishing departmental energy targets, setting priorities and creating an evaluation process.

With this certification, KT&G now holds four major ISO certifications: ISO 9001 (quality management system), ISO 14001 (environmental management system), ISO 45001 (safety and health management system) and ISO 50001 (energy management system).

“The major certifications from ISO prove KT&G as a workplace with clear goals and systematic processes in the fields of energy, environment, safety, and quality,” a KT&G official said in a statement following the awards ceremony in Daejeon. “We plan to take the lead in creating a sustainable future value.”

Earlier this year, KT&G announced it would aim for carbon neutrality by 2050 as part of its environmental management ambitions.