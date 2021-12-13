Denver: Mayor Vetoes Flavored Tobacco Ban

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed a bill that would have banned the sale of most flavored tobacco and vaping products in 2023.

In a letter to the city council, Hancock stated that such a ban would not be effective due to surrounding counties continuing to sell the products, and he added that a ban would harm small businesses. He offered a compromise, though, including boosting enforcement of existing laws, and stated that a statewide ban would be more effective. He has encouraged the city’s legislators to draft a bill that would outlaw flavors across Colorado.

The city council will discuss whether to override the veto at their Monday night meeting.

“I believe in passing and implementing effective policies,” Hancock said in an interview with The Denver Post. “I didn’t see that this bill singling Denver out would do anything to keep nicotine and vaping products from our young people.”

Public health advocates criticized Hancock’s decision.

“There is no excuse for Mayor Hancock vetoing this critical ordinance, siding with Big Tobacco over Denver’s kids and the 100-plus organizations who support this policy,” said Jodi Radke, regional director for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, in a statement.

Vape show owners welcomed the veto.

“I can say we are breathing a sigh of relief today,” Monica Vandrusko, owner of Cignot, a vape shop in northwest Denver, said. “We are happy to hear Hancock wants to work with us instead of just putting us out of business.”

The Denver City Council approved the ban on most flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping products on Dec. 6, and the ban would have been effective in July 2023. Under the law, adults in Denver only would be able to buy flavored smoking products in hookah lounges and cigar and pipe shops.