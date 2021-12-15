KKR Acquires Stake in Körber Supply Chain Software Unit

Global investment firm KKR has acquired a significant minority stake in supply chain software business of the Körber Group, the parent company of tobacco machinery maker Hauni Maschinenbau.

This strategic partnership is expected to enable Körber’s supply chain software business to become a global leader with enhanced end-to-end solutions for customers worldwide. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Körber’s supply chain software business is among the top three global warehouse management software providers, delivering customers with differentiated warehouse management solutions (WMS) for varying operational complexities through software, voice and robotics solutions. With more than 1,300 employees, the business has grown significantly over recent years, serving a diversified mix of more than 4,200 customers in different industries across over 70 countries.

KKR will work with Körber’s supply chain software business to pursue organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand the company’s geographic footprint, accelerate the transition to SaaS, automation and robotics, as well as to develop innovative digital solutions to support customers amid increasing warehouse automation and supply chain localization.

“I’m excited about this strategic partnership and the tremendous business opportunities evolving out of it,” said Stephan Seifert, CEO of the Körber Group, in a statement. “It is in Körber’s DNA to identify and develop attractive growth areas. With our supply chain software offerings, we strive to have a rich end-to-end application suite that provides enhanced software solutions to our customers all around the world. With KKR we have found a great business partner to accelerate our growth for supply chain software across additional products and regions. Always with one clear vision: market leadership through technology leadership for the benefit of our customers.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.