Universal Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Universal Corp. has released its 2021 Sustainability Report.

“At Universal, sustainability has long been part of how we conduct business. We are committed to disclosing our operational activities as well as our sustainability performance consistently and in a transparent manner,” said George C. Freeman III, Universal’s chairman, president and CEO.

“We are excited about our sustainability goals and targets outlined in this report and will continue to build upon our global programs to reinforce the sustainability of our supply chains.”

Universal’s 2021 Sustainability Report focuses on the company’s material sustainability topics as well as environmental, social and supply chain goals. Data disclosed in the report reflects activities from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.