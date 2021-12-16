Broughton Restructures for Growth

Contract Research Organization Broughton is restructuring its operations to prepare for growth.

Founder and CEO Paul Moran will transition to the role of executive chairman to further grow Broughton’s global capacity, focusing on expanding the company’s existing U.S. team. Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Chris Allen will become CEO on Jan. 1, 2022. Chief Regulatory Officer Nveed Chaudhary will take up the position of chief scientific and regulatory officer.

‘’Since 2006, our focus has always been to help our clients succeed,” said Moran. “With a passion for enhancing societal health and wellbeing, our expertise across harm reduction and next generation products now covers the broad life science industries of pharmaceuticals, nicotine containing products and cannabinoids. This next phase of our expansion is part of our natural evolution to grow capacity and capabilities. I’ll continue to focus my energies on new markets and early initiatives.”

“The recent changes to our management team reflect our continued commitment and ambition to become the most trusted integrated services provider in the world,” said Allen. “Our additional investment plans into global operations will enable us to expand our services for clients across the nicotine, pharmaceutical and cannabinoids markets, always with a focus to help clients deliver life-enhancing products to market.”