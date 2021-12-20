Iran: Tobacco Production and Cigarette Exports Skyrocket

Iran produced 2.44 million kg of tobacco during the first half of fiscal 2021, 265.3 percent more than during same period last year, reports The Financial Tribune, citing data released by the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade.

There are presently 43 tobacco producing factories in Iran, compared with 36 last year, the Iranian Student News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The ministry’s data also show 400,200 kg of hookah tobacco were exported during the first six months of this year, up 445.8 percent rise over the corresponding period of 2020.

Cigarette exports nearly quadrupled from first half of the 2020 Iranian calendar year (March 21-Sept. 22) from the comparable 2021 period, according to The Tehran Times.

Iran exported 275 million cigarettes in the first six months of this year compared to the 71 million in the same period last year, ISNA reported.

The country’s cigarette output rose 14 percent in the first half of this year, to 28.7 billion cigarettes