KT&G’s Lil Now Available in 20 Countries

KT&G has launched its heat-not-burn product Lil in more than 20 markets within two years after signing a supply agreement with Philip Morris International for overseas sales of Lil in early 2020, the South Korean company announced on its website

Last year, KT&G and PMI launched Lil Solid 1.0 in Russia and Ukraine, and Lil Hybrid 2.0 in Japan. This year, the two companies expanded into other markets including Kazakhstan, Serbia and Armenia, with Lil Solid 2.0 as the flagship product. This August, an announcement was made that Lil was launched in a total 10 markets globally, Albania being the latest market at the time.

KT&G added additional markets in the fourth quarter this year. In November, Lil debuted in Guatemala, the first market in Central America, and the company expanded into the Asian market further, launching Lil in Malaysia after Japan. Additionally in the same month, Lil Solid 2.0 and its dedicated stick Fiit were launched in Italy.

Lil Solid 2.0 is a second-generation model of KT&G’s heat-not-burn products. It boasts improved battery performance and induction heating technology, and it comes in two colors, “stone grey” and “cosmic blue” outside Korea.

The dedicated sticks come in a total of eight variants including Fiit Regular and Fiit Crisp, and a new variant, Fiit Alpine, has been launched in the fourth quarter this year. Two to five variants have been launched in each country‒tailored towards consumer taste preference.

“Lil was able to quickly expand internationally thanks to Lil’s innovative technology in addition to PMI’s commercial resources and infrastructure,” said Wang Seop Lim, chief of KT&G’s next-generation products division. “We will continue to provide high quality products to consumers outside Korea through strategic collaboration with PMI going forward.”