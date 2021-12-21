Cigarette Paper Market to Hit $1.3 billion by 2026

The global market for tobacco papers will reach a value of $1.3 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate of 3.5 percent, according to a new study published by Facts and Factors.

The authors expect growth to be driven in part by demand for environmentally tobacco papers, with new products made from fruits and vegetable pulps as well as cultivated cotton. Regionally, growth will be strongest in the Asia Pacific region, according to the report.

The study covers major suppliers such as Bukit Muria Jaya, Glatz Feinpapiere, Schweitzer-Mauduit International and Delfort Group.

It also provides information on subsegments such as plug wrap, rolling paper, tipping base paper and cigarette tissue, along with data on materials such as rice straw, flax, wood pulp, sisal, hemp and esparto.

Facts & Factors is a market research organization offering industry expertise and consulting services.