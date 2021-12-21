Eastern Suspends Production at its Muharram Bek Factory

Eastern Co. has suspended production at its Muharram Bek cigarette factory until it has calculated its requirements, reports Zawya, citing a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange.

Recent improvements to the work system have resulted in higher manufacturing efficiencies and, thus, surplus production.

Inventory has grown beyond Eastern Co.’s required levels from seven to 15 days. The Muharram Bek factory accounts for 3 percent to 5 percent of Eastern Co.’s total production volume.

Eastern Co.’s portfolio includes cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco and molasses tobacco, as well as filter rods and homogenized tobacco.