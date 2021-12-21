VaporBeast Exempted from U.S. E-Cigarette Mail Ban

Turning Point Brands has received a United States Postal Service (USPS) exemption to ship vapor products to thousands of age-restricted vape shops across the United States through VaporBeast and other websites.

“We remain focused on providing a positive experience for our customers,” said Marc Waxman, president of NewGen at Turning Point Brands, in a statement.

“As one of the first to apply for and receive an exemption from the USPS, we are now able to increase the number of shipping options we offer our customers. This will allow for optimized order processing, more accurate tracking data and faster overall shipping times. Our network of delivery choices is expanding every week to cover shipments to more and more businesses and adult consumers.”

In late December, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill that contains a provision banning the USPS from delivering vapor products. The USPS was already prohibited from delivering cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products to consumers under the PACT Act. The law passed in December extends the Act’s original definition of “cigarette” to include electronic nicotine delivery systems.

The USPS ban on mailing vapor products took effect Oct. 20.