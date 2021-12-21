Vuse Wins SEAL Sustainable Product Award

The Vuse e-cigarette brand has won the Sustainable Product Award in the 2021 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Business Sustainability Awards. The award recognizes innovative and impactful products that are “purpose-built for a sustainable future.”



The SEAL Awards celebrate leadership through business sustainability and environmental journalism awards.



“We are honored to receive this SEAL Sustainable Product Award for our Vuse vapor brand,” said Kingsley Wheaton, BAT’s chief marketing officer, in statement.

“At BAT, we are creating the brands of the future with sustainability at their core. In 2021, Vuse was certified as the first global carbon neutral vape brand. This is part of Vuse’s broader sustainability program, which aims to eliminate single-use plastics and have all packaging recyclable by 2025.



“We are proud that Vuse has set the sustainability standard within the vaping category.”