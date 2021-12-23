FDA Permits Modified-Risk Marketing of 22nd Century Low Nicotine Brands

In the review of 22nd Century Group’s MRTP applications, the FDA evaluated data from both the company and FDA testing and found that nicotine levels in tobacco and mainstream smoke of VLN cigarettes are at least 96 percent lower than the majority of marketed and market-leading conventional cigarette brands.

Furthermore, the FDA’s behavioral and clinical pharmacology review found that by exclusively smoking cigarettes with the same or similarly reduced nicotine content as VLN cigarettes, consumers could reduce their exposure to nicotine by approximately 95 percent. The data also showed it is reasonably likely that using these products reduces nicotine dependence, which is anticipated to lead to long-term reductions in exposure to the smoking-related toxicants associated with morbidity and mortality by reducing smoking.

Published studies have shown that significantly reducing the number of cigarettes smoked per day is associated with lower risk of lung cancer and death, with greater reductions in cigarettes per day resulting in less risk. Additionally, as required for authorization, the FDA found that the applications supported consumer understanding of the claims that VLN cigarettes contain much lower levels of nicotine than other cigarettes.

The authorization for these products requires the company to conduct post-market surveillance and studies to determine whether the authorization criteria for these exposure modification orders continue to be met, including assessing use among youth.

These products are also subject to the post-market requirements and restrictions previously imposed in their December 2019 premarket tobacco product marketing granted orders. In particular, to limit youth access to the products and to limit youth exposure to advertising and promotion, the marketing granted orders placed stringent restrictions on how the products are marketed–especially via websites and through social media platforms—by including requirements that advertising be targeted to adults of legal age to purchase tobacco products.

The company must request and receive authorization from the FDA to continue marketing the products with the same modified exposure information after the initial exposure modification orders expire in five years. The FDA also may withdraw the initial, and any potential subsequent, exposure modification orders if the agency determines that, among other things, the orders are no longer expected to benefit the health of the population as a whole; for example, as a result of an uptake in use of the products by youth or former smokers, or a decrease in the number of current smokers who completely switch to the products.

In reaching today’s determination, the FDA considered both the current legal status of menthol cigarettes and the available science demonstrating that these particular products could help addicted cigarette smokers reduce their nicotine consumption and the number of cigarettes they smoke per day. The FDA is committed to moving forward with the rulemaking process to ban menthol as a characterizing flavor in cigarettes and all characterizing flavors in cigars and remains on track to issue proposed rules in the spring of 2022.