French Vaping Association Joins IEVA

The French Vaping Association FIVAPE has joined the Independent European Vape Alliance (IEVA). IEVA now brings together eleven national associations from Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Spain as well as 13 international corporations in the e-cigarette industry.

“FIVAPE has been at the forefront of responsibility and regulation in the vaping sector, and we believe we can amplify the voice of French vape businesses within IEVA,” said Jean Moiroud, president of FIVAPE, in a statement. “We hope to tackle our industry’s future challenges together.”

“We are delighted that FIVAPE has decided to support the work of IEVA,” said Dustin Dahlmann, president of IEVA. “The French vaping industry is one of the largest and most successful in Europe. We very much look forward to working closely with FIVAPE on ensuring robust yet proportionate regulation for our sector.”