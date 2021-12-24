Moroccan Cigarette Prices to Increase in 2022
Morocco is increasing prices on cigarettes effective Jan. 1, 2022, reports Morocco World News.
The increase will be between one and two Moroccan dirhams for most brands and is likely to affect locally manufactured brands with international brands remaining at their current prices.
Cigarettes prices may witness further modification six months into the new year following a scheduled meeting of the tobacco products licensing board.
The newly elected government wants to revise the country’s tobacco taxation framework, which is likely to further increase cigarette prices, especially those of e-cigarettes. Tobacco taxes will steadily increase between 2022 and 2026.