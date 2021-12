In the 2021/2022 growing season, hectarage of tobacco planted in Zimbabwe was up 9 percent to 43,389 ha compared to 39,488 ha during the previous year, reports The Chronicle.

According to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board, 16,836 ha were for irrigated tobacco compared to 15,170 ha the year before while 26,253 ha were for tobacco under dry land compared to 24,318 ha previously.