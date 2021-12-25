Spain to Ban Smoking on All Beaches

Spain will ban smoking on all beaches reports The Daily Mail. Violators risk fines of up to €2,000 ($2,264.52).

The national law aims to combat pollution caused by cigarette butts on the country’s 3,000 miles of coastline.

The measure was introduced by a green party following a petition signed by more than 283,000 people and delivered to the government requesting a change to the law.

Several Spanish regions, including Barcelona and the Canary islands, have already introduced similar smoking bans on beaches.

Other regions in Europe have also banned smoking on beaches, including some areas of southern France and Sardinia.

However, Spain’s nationwide ban is the first of its kind in Europe.