Godfrey Phillips India Appoints New CEO

Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) has appointed Sharad Aggarwal as CEO, according to The Economic Times. Aggarwal succeeds Bhisham Wadhera and will report to GPI President and Managing Director Bina Modi.

Wadhera, who has led GPI since 2015, resigned on Dec. 26 and will continue as an advisor and mentor.

Sharad has been with the organization since 1994 and has exceptional credentials of delivering results,” said Modi. “He has proven himself as an inspiring leader and led transformational changes in the organizations, and I firmly believe he is the right choice to unleash to potential of Godfrey Phillips to the fullest, create a sustainable business with sales and profit growth and value for all stakeholders.”

Prior to his most recent appointment, Aggarwal was chief operating officer of GPI. During his tenure as COO, Aggarwal invested in technology, processes and certifications for GPI’s manufacturing facilities. An alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Aggarwal holds a degree in electronics from REXC, Nagpur, and a post-graduate diploma in business management from IMTR, Ghaziabad.

GPI’s cigarette brands include Four Square, Red & White and Cavanders. The company also has an exclusive agreement to manufacture and distribute PMI’s Marlboro cigarettes in India.