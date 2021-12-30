Bates: VLN Marketing Orders Divert From Better Choices

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to allow 22nd Century Group to market its low-nicotine cigarettes as reduced-risk products will spread confusion and divert smokers from better choices, according to Clive Bates, director of The Counterfactual.

On Dec. 23, the FDA authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group’s VLN King and VLN Menthol King combusted, filtered cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products (MRTP). As part of the MRTP designation, 22nd Century may inform consumers that smoking VLN cigarettes will considerably reduce their exposure to nicotine.

According to Bates, the FDA decision is misguided because the cigarettes retain the tar that is responsible for smoking-related illness. “We have known for a long time that ‘people smoke for the nicotine but die from the tar,’” writes Bates on his blog.

“The only value these products have in public health terms is if smokers don’t use them because they are so unsatisfying, and switch to something with lower risk. If they do use them, they are still exposed to thousands of toxins from smoke,” writes Bates. “However, the purpose of the marketing communication is precisely to encourage people to buy these products.”

If smokers want to reduce their health risks, they are far better advised to switch to a non-combustible vaping or heated tobacco product, according to Bates.

“So for health-conscious smokers, this is a diversion from a strategy that would actually help them. Instead, the authorized claims falsely promote reduced nicotine exposure as a health benefit.”