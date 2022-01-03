Armenia Bans Tobacco Product Displays

Retailers in Armenia are no longer allowed to show their customers tobacco products, reports Public Radio of Armenia.

A new tobacco law, passed in February 2020, prohibits the public display of any tobacco product, including traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery devices at trade centers or in public catering establishments.

The public display of empty boxes, blocks, trademarks or symbols is also prohibited.

“The full application of these provisions over time will significantly reduce tobacco use in the country, which will significantly improve the health of the population and the development of the country’s economy,” said says then-Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan after the law passed.

In March, Armenia will also ban smoking in cafés and restaurants.