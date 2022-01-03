Philippine President Urged to Sign Vape Bill into Law

Tobacco harm reduction proponents are urging Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to sign into law a bill that makes it easier for smokers to switch from cigarettes to less harmful nicotine products, reports The Manila Bulletin.

In a letter addressed to Duterte, consumers and harm reduction advocacy groups said the passage of the Vape Bill can save the lives of millions of Filipino smokers, “because legitimate alternative products will be allowed to be sold to smokers who want to stop smoking.”

The letter was signed by Vapers PH, Vaper Ako, Smoke Free Conversation PH, Nicotine Consumers Union of the Philippines, Philippine E-cigarette Industry Association, Quit For Good, Heated Equipment as Alternative to Traditional Smoking Philippines, PROVAPE, Philippine Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates and Consumer Choice Philippines.

The groups said that by passing the Vape Bill, the Philippines will join the growing list of progressive countries that believe in providing less harmful alternatives to their smoker population who don’t want to stop smoking.

“Our country will join the ranks of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Norway, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Egypt and Uruguay, among many others that believe in providing smokers with alternative products to save their lives,” the activists wrote.

The group noted that the bill bans sales of vapor products to minors and has provisions to prevent the sale of unregulated products.

The legislation bans the sale to and use by minors of vape products, along with the sale, advertising and promotion of vape products within 100 meters of school perimeter and playground. Use of flavor descriptors that unduly appeal to minors in vape products and the display of vape products immediately next to products of particular interest to minors are prohibited.

The activists stressed that with the “growing positive scientific evidence coupled with our life-changing experiences, our resolve is stronger that vaping saves lives.”