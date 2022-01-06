Essentra Filters Appoints New Managing Director

Essentra Filters has appointed Robert Pye as managing director—filters, based out of Essentra’s Singapore office.

Pye joined Essentra in August 2016 and was most recently the global operations director of the Filters. He succeeds Kamal Taneja, who will take up his new role as managing director of Essentra’s packaging division.

“I am excited to be taking over the new role as managing director of Essentra Filters and I thank Kamal for his hard work and contribution in developing the filters division business under his leadership,” said Pye.

“Our focus has always been to ensure our customers success which we have built over 80 years of commitment to innovation and excellence in the tobacco industry. We continue to be committed to supporting our partners in innovating new products for the growing heated tobacco segment and more sustainable products, such as our expanding portfolio of ECO range plastic-free filters.”