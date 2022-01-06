IQOS Iluma Prime Debuts in Switzerland Duty Free

Philip Morris International has launched the new IQOS Iluma Prime in Switzerland duty free, according to DFNI Frontier.

The announcement follows the market launch of IQOS Iluma in Japan in 2021.

The IQOS Iluma Prime is PMI’s first tobacco-heating system to introduce induction-heating technology, which utilizes no blade and requires no cleaning.

“Our objective is a world without cigarettes, a world where cigarettes are replaced by smoke-free alternatives that are a better choice than continued smoking,” said PMI CEO Jacek Olczak. “We have launched several generations of our IQOS heated-tobacco system, expanding our portfolio to offer constantly improved, science-backed solutions that take advantage of advancements in technology and address pain points heard from consumers.

“This commitment to continuous innovation plays a significant role in our ambition to deliver a smoke-free future. The launch of IQOS Iluma, our most innovative device yet, gives adult smokers another better choice and represents an important leap forward in our efforts to accelerate the end of smoking.”

“IQOS Iluma is our most innovative offering to date and the new flagship in our portfolio of science-backed, smoke-free products. Its breakthrough induction-heating technology heats tobacco from within, without burning, so there’s no smoke, no ash and, like previous IQOS devices, it emits, on average, 95 percent lower levels of harmful chemicals compared with cigarettes,” said Michele Cattoni, vice president of heated-tobacco platforms at PMI.

“However, unlike our previous tobacco-heating systems, IQOS Iluma has no blade. That means no tobacco residue or cleaning—ever. With this, and other product features, we aim to address consumer pain points that may have hindered some adult smokers from beginning or maintaining their journey away from cigarettes in the past.”