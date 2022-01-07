Ukraine Enacts Sweeping Tobacco Control Law

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 6 signed a sweeping new tobacco control law after nearly two years of deliberations.

The legislation prohibits smoking and e-cigarette in enclosed public spaces. Additionally, it bans the advertising, promotion and sponsorship of all tobacco products; increases the size of warning labels required on cigarettes, heated cigarettes and e-cigarettes; and bans flavored products.

More than 40 percent of Ukrainian men smoke and approximately 130,000 Ukrainians die from tobacco-related diseases each year, according to the U.S.-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK).

“Ukraine’s new law is a significant step in curbing this deadly toll and will also align the country’s tobacco control measures with member states of the European Union. These measures include regulations on nicotine content and emission levels from tobacco products,” said CTFK Regional Director for Eurasia Joshua Abrams in a statement.

“For decades, tobacco companies have used strategies like youth-oriented marketing and flavors to lure young people into a lifetime of addiction. Ukraine’s new measures send a strong message to Big Tobacco that Ukraine will not allow its youth to face this fate.”