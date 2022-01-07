VPR Brands Settles IP Dispute

PHD Marketing has agreed to pay VPR Brands $85,000 to settle an intellectual property dispute. As part of the deal, VPR Brands has granted PHD a nonexclusive, non-assignable license to practice the invention set forth in the patent.

This U.S. patent includes claims covering electronic cigarette products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone. The sensor turns the battery on and off, and covers most auto-draw, e-cigarettes, cigalikes, pod devices and vaporizers using an airflow sensor rather than a button.

VPR previously filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California alleging patent infringement of U.S. Patent by PHD.

“I want to once again thank our legal team at SRIPLAW for their hard work and diligence in settling this matter,” said VPR CEO Brands Kevin Frija in a statement. “It is a Win-Win for All parties when a dispute can be settled ahead of trial.”

Previously, HQDTECH USA and Nepa 2 Wholesale agreed to pay more than $275,000 to VPR Brands for infringing on the same patent.